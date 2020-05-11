Traverse City Film Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

The 16th Annual Traverse City Film Festival has been canceled.

The festival was scheduled to take place at the end of July.

The week-long festival usually brings in thousands of tourists into the area but they will have to wait until 2021.

With many social distancing measures still in effect, organizers thought it best to postpone.

The film festival says they are disappointed but looking forward to next year’s event.

“This gives us more time to put together an even more awesome festival, I think 2021 will be an incredible celebration of not only film but of community,” said Creative Director Meg Weichman.

Next year’s festival will take place July 27 through August 1.