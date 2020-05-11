The Four Sessions: West Michigan Band Performs ‘Coronavirus Blues’
A Facebook collaboration is making musical waves across Michigan with their Jus’Jammin’ sessions. Dubbed ‘Welcome to my Basement,’ this group is comprised of musicians from all over the mitten. It originally started as a weekly music therapy session and has turned into something so much more. It’s a way to keep connected through music during a time when we need to stay apart.
On today’s show, we were able to jam with the West Michigan Band and their song – ‘Coronavirus Blues’.
The song was written by Bill VanOss (Guitar & Vocals) with Mike Nulph on Bass Guitar, and Duane Arthur Weed on Drums.
For more musical sessions from the group ‘Welcome to my Basement – click here
Video produced by DW Video & Multimedia, LLC