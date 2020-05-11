Suttons Bay Public Schools Throw Parade for Students

Teachers across the state have been going above and beyond to reach out to their students.

On Monday in Suttons Bay, teachers and faculty threw a parade to celebrate their students.

They started in the school parking lot and caravanned through various neighborhoods in Suttons Bay.

The Grand Traverse Band and Suttons Bay Fire Departments accompanied them.

Students even got a flyover from the U.S. Coast Guard.

“It’s been hard on kids to be home and in isolation and to not see their teachers, and to not have that consistency, consistent schedule. So we really wanted to just do something to show the community how much we care and how much were thinking of the kids,” said Suttons Bay Principal Bracey Bechtel.

Teachers say they’re eager to get back in the classroom with their students.