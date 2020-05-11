Small Businesses Get Help: Multiple Grants Available From Regional Resiliency Fund

Traverse Connect and Venture North just received grants to help small businesses in the Grand Traverse region.

The Consumers Energy Foundation awarded $200,000 to their Regional Resiliency Fund.

The money will provide grants of up to $5,000 to small businesses in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.

The President and CEO of Traverse Connect, Warren Call, says if you are a small business looking for assistance, you are encouraged to apply online.

“It’s really designed as a bridge to help them with immediate and acute needs and hopefully have a little bit of runway until they can open back up,” Call says.

The Consumers Energy Foundation has donated nearly $2 million to organizations helping small businesses across the state, according to Senior Public Information Director Roger Morgenstern.

“We know this is a challenging time for everyone, but we know that small businesses are the back bone of all of our communities so we wanted to step forward and do what we could,” Morgenstern says.