One-Stop-Shop: Fresh Coast Market Collaborating with Other Local Businesses

Fresh Coast Market has quickly become a one-stop-shop for many across Grand Traverse County. A market on N. Long Lake Rd. where you can support several local businesses at once and get all of your household necessities. Dave Sears, the owner of Fresh Coast Market says, “We’ve never run out of toilet paper we’ve never run out of flour. We’ve never run out of yeast, and we literally have people driving for two or three counties away to simply get yeast.”

Fresh Coast Market is one of few small, local businesses in Traverse City that are offering contactless delivery/curbside pick-up. “There’s still a large number of people in the ‘vulnerable’ population that you know don’t feel comfortable coming into a store and so we wanted to create an environment for them, to be able to bring the product to them in a safe way,” explains Sears.

With many local businesses closed at this time due to the executive order, Sears and his team thought this was the perfect time to collaborate with local businesses in addition to the 130 local Michigan brands they currently offer in their store. Morsels, a specialty bakery and espresso bar in Traverse City are one of the businesses they are working with during the pandemic. Last week alone, they sold over 1,000 morsels! “As a direct result of our partnership they were able to bring back one of their full-time bakers,” says Sears.

