Old Mission Bakery Shows Some Local Love with their ‘Free Bread’
Supporting local businesses is key right now and a Traverse City bakery wants to ‘thank you’ with freshly baked bread!
Old Mission Bakery is hosting its 5th “Zero Contact Free Bread” drive-up tomorrow, Tuesday, May 12th.
This event will take place from 2:30 pm – 4 pm behind Old Mission Bakery at 813 Garfield Avenue in the Easy Alley.
The owners of Old Mission Bakery simply ask that you check out their Facebook page and click “reserve a spot” so they can bake enough loaves.
