MTM On The Road: Recognizing Some Forgotten Essential Workers

It’s important to recognize the many essential workers, especially the ones you might not always remember.

Plumbers and those who work in heating and cooling have continued providing services through the coronavirus pandemic.

They are essential to be sure everyone has hot water and to fix any plumbing issues people may have in their homes.

Kirk’s Plumbing and Heating, Wilder Heating and Cooling and Johnstone Supply are just some of the many businesses who have been working through this time.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie talk with some employees from each of these companies about how they’ve continued to work, all while being sure to keep themselves and those they’re working for, safe.