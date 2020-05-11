Michigan State Capitol Commission to Decide Whether to Ban Guns in Capitol

The dozens of protesters who had guns on them while protesting in the Capitol building have pushed a commission to vote on whether or not to ban them inside.

Michigan’s attorney general has also issued a formal opinion saying a state commission can ban guns there.

The protesters were upset about the state’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

It comes as lawmakers and staff say they felt unsafe when the protesters walked in with their guns.

Attorney General Dana Nessel say the Michigan State Capitol Commission has legal authority to ban guns inside the building.

Earlier this week, she sent the commission a letter informing them of her legal opinion.

She says the guns create real safety concerns.

The commission is voting right now.

Once that vote is final, we’ll have the results for you on air and online.