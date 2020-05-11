Michigan Reports 414 New Coronavirus Case, 33 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 414 new cases of the coronavirus and 33 new COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 47,552 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,584 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Sunday the state was at 47,138 confirmed cases with 4,551 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 8, 22,686 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

For the second time in a week, the University of Washington has revised its coronavirus death toll projections.

It’s now saying it expects 137,000 people will die by August. That’s up from the last projection of 134,000.

It comes as nearly all 50 states begin to ease restrictions, allowing businesses to reopen and loosening their social distancing guidelines.

President Trump is urging states to get back to work after a brutal April jobs report.

The report showed 20.5 million jobs lost last month.

That has White House officials considering a number of options to help boost the economy-including another round of stimulus checks, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Central Michigan University announced Monday that it plans to reopen the campus for face-to-face instruction in the fall.

President Bob Davies made the announcement in a letter Monday afternoon.

CMU says safe social distancing is here to stay, and it will affect everything about living, eating, working, playing and learning at the university.

The school will also offer remote or online learning options to those who cannot return to campus in the fall.

The school is looking to reduce occupancy rates in residence halls, and has established areas to immediately isolate and quarantine individuals who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.

Residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and Soo, Michigan were treated to a spectacular fly over Monday morning.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, a precision aerobatics team similar to the Blue Angels here in the states, flew over Soo, Canada at 10:30.

The flycast, called Operation Inspiration, is a cross-country tour the Snowbirds are doing to help boost morale as Canadians continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nine planes, in formation, circled above the city a few times then landed at the Sault Ontario Airport.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.