Menu Monday: One-Pot Beef Stroganoff
Recipe genius, Gina Ferwerda dishes out a comfort classic with her one-pot beef stroganoff. See how she combines simple ingredients to make this easy weeknight meal.
For more recipe ideas from Gina Ferwerda – click here.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground beef
- 8 ounces fresh mushrooms (or canned if you don’t have fresh)
- 1/2 cup chopped onions
- 2 minced garlic cloves
- 1 tablespoon sherry cooking wine (optional)
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup
- 1 can french onion soup
- 3/4 cup sour cream
- 4 cups beef stock
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 12 ounces extra-wide egg noodles
Garnish: Fresh dill or parsley
Directions:
Add beef to a large saucepan or dutch oven. Brown beef over medium-high heat for 5-7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove beef and place in a bowl.
With the remaining oil from the beef, add mushrooms to the pan and cook until mushrooms have browned. Then add onions and cook an additional 3-4 minutes, or until onions are translucent. Next, add garlic and wine and cook for another minute or so. Stir in soups and sour cream, mix until well-combined. Add beef back in, along with the beef stock and egg noodles. Bring to a simmer, cover, and cook for 10-15 minutes. Stir the mixture every 3-4 minutes. The stroganoff is done once it has thickened and the noodles are cooked.
Top with some fresh dill or parsley and serve warm.
Beef Stroganoff Casserole:
Place stroganoff in a baking dish and add some breadcrumbs and cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.