Menu Monday: One-Pot Beef Stroganoff

Recipe genius, Gina Ferwerda dishes out a comfort classic with her one-pot beef stroganoff. See how she combines simple ingredients to make this easy weeknight meal.

For more recipe ideas from Gina Ferwerda – click here.

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

8 ounces fresh mushrooms (or canned if you don’t have fresh)

1/2 cup chopped onions

2 minced garlic cloves

1 tablespoon sherry cooking wine (optional)

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 can french onion soup

3/4 cup sour cream

4 cups beef stock

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

12 ounces extra-wide egg noodles

Garnish: Fresh dill or parsley

Directions:

Add beef to a large saucepan or dutch oven. Brown beef over medium-high heat for 5-7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove beef and place in a bowl.

With the remaining oil from the beef, add mushrooms to the pan and cook until mushrooms have browned. Then add onions and cook an additional 3-4 minutes, or until onions are translucent. Next, add garlic and wine and cook for another minute or so. Stir in soups and sour cream, mix until well-combined. Add beef back in, along with the beef stock and egg noodles. Bring to a simmer, cover, and cook for 10-15 minutes. Stir the mixture every 3-4 minutes. The stroganoff is done once it has thickened and the noodles are cooked.

Top with some fresh dill or parsley and serve warm.

Beef Stroganoff Casserole:

Place stroganoff in a baking dish and add some breadcrumbs and cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.