Maddy Cakes: “Spreading Sunshine” with Contactless Cupcake Delivery in Cadillac

A young woman’s passion or baking is brightening people’s days. Maddy Stange, the owner of Maddy Cakes in Cadillac who is a sophomore at Cadillac High School is running a campaign doing quarantine called #SpreadingSunshine.

Each week throughout the stay-at-home executive order, she is making cupcakes and delivering them around town. These cupcakes come in packs of four and are the perfect surprise for birthday boys and girls, 2020 seniors, nurses, doctors, teachers, senior citizens, essential workers, etc. Anyone whose day you’re hoping to brighten!

Maddy Stange says people’s reactions when she delivers are priceless. “Most people were really surprised because they’re not used to people coming to their door and they were just wondering what was happening and they would see cupcakes and their faces just light up!”

This week’s deadline is Wednesday, May 13 at midnight. If you’re looking to place an order, click here and send her a message through Facebook Messenger.