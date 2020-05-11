Mackinac Bridge Authority to Discuss Annual Bridge Walk at Special Meeting

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is holding a special meeting on Wednesday.

They plan to discuss the Annual Bridge Walk that is scheduled for Labor Day.

The meeting will be available for the public to view and comment virtually.

“Just a few years ago, the Mackinac Bridge Authority had to make a very difficult decision to close the bridge to traffic during the bridge walk due to concerns for participants’ safety,” said Authority Board Chairman Patrick Gleason. “We need to give the equal attention and deliberation to this year’s event with the same goal in mind: protecting the safety of all participants.”

Northern Michigan’s News Leader will be listening in on the meeting and we will bring you updates.

If you would like to attend the meeting virtually, click here.