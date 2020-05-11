Isabella County’s Howard Runs 100 Miles in One Day

Could you ever run 100 miles in just one day?

That was the goal of Isabella County’s Owen Howard.

Howard, a graduate of Shepherd High School in 2017, made his goal his junior year to run 100 miles in 24 hours.

“Thought it would be cool to introduce myself to the idea of ultra running and do it around the place that I’m from,” said Howard.

It took a lot of planning and training, but now he can say he accomplished his goal.

“It didn’t feel real,” said Howard. “I thought there was no way I could be done yet. You get so singularly focused on one thing and when you’re done it just takes a while to sink in.”

He says he couldn’t have done it without the support of his family and friends who ran and rode with him and even a some strangers from along his route showed their support.

“Initially when we planned this, I figured it would be me, my two brothers and my parents for the majority of the time but we thought that maybe a third to half the people we saw along the way were complete strangers,” added Howard. “These people were just so selfless for coming out and taking their time to cheer us on.”

A 100-mile journey giving people something to cheer for and rally around in this strange time.

“It was just me running an 11 minute pace the whole day,” said Howard. “It’s really simple when you think about it and just brought so many people together.”