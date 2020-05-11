Houghton Lake High School Celebrates Seniors

Houghton Lake Community Schools wanted to make their seniors feel celebrated.

Even though they won’t be walking across the stage this spring, seniors got to go pick up their caps and gowns at the high school Monday morning.

While doing so, faculty and staff cheered them on.

Houghton Lake’s valedictorian hopes future seniors appreciate their graduation celebrations.

But she’s thankful for what Houghton Lake is doing to honor the class of 2020.

“It is hard because we are missing things, but it’s special because every year it’s taken for granted, what being a senior is, and this year since we are missing it, so many people have realized how important it is and they have gone out of their way to make it special for us,” said Valedictorian Alyssa Taylor.

Houghton Lake Community Schools do not have a plan yet for the 2020 graduation ceremony.