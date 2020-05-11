Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Receives More Than $530K in Donations

The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation has reached more than $530,000 for it’s Urgent Needs Fund that will go towards helping local organizations.

In March, the foundation started the fund to help support community response efforts during the coronavirus.

So far, they’ve awarded nearly $300,000 to area nonprofits like the Salvation Army, Goodwill and KAIR Food Pantry.

The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation President and CEO David Mengebier says he’s thankful for the outreach and support from the community:

“I’ve been really heartened by the generosity of the people in this region who want to support other people who are struggling right now because of unemployment, people are sick and nonprofits are trying to provide food, clothing, shelter, emergency transportation.”

The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is also looking towards the future in response to helping local organizations after the pandemic.