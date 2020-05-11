CMU Announces Plans to Reopen Campus for Fall Semester

Central Michigan University announced Monday that it plans to reopen the campus for face-to-face instruction in the fall.

President Bob Davies made the announcement in a letter Monday afternoon.

CMU says safe social distancing is here to stay, and it will affect everything about living, eating, working, playing and learning at the university.

The school will also offer remote or online learning options to those who cannot return to campus in the fall.

The school is looking to reduce occupancy rates in residence halls, and has established areas to immediately isolate and quarantine individuals who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.

