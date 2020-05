Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Boy With Autism

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing boy.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office say Thomas Sharp Jr. is autistic and walked away from his home in Kincheloe Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says he was last seen wearing light colored blue jeans and a green camo hooded jacket.

If you have any information on where Thomas might be, call central dispatch at 906-495-3312.