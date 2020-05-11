Canadian Forces Snowbirds Fly Over Sault Ste. Marie

Residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and Soo, Michigan were treated to a spectacular fly over Monday morning.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, a precision aerobatics team similar to the Blue Angels here in the states, flew over Soo, Canada at 10:30.

The flycast, called Operation Inspiration, is a cross-country tour the Snowbirds are doing to help boost morale as Canadians continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nine planes, in formation, circled above the city a few times then landed at the Sault Ontario Airport.