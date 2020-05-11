Movie Theaters Struggle During COVID-19 Pandemic

On Friday, 9&10 News told you that Cadillac 4 will be closing permanently. This comes as many theaters are struggling to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a pretty dark day,” says Richard Shults, former manager of the Cadillac 4 Theater.

When Shultz received the news that Goodrich Quality Theaters would not be reopening his heart sank. The theater has been a part of the community for more than 100 years.

Shults says the company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, and then the pandemic hit.

“Unfortunately, when coronavirus hit that was just like a kick in the shins when you’re already down, and just could not recover from those two things together.”

Shults says letting his staff go was one of the hardest things he’s had to do:

“You’re not supposed to get attached to your staff but every one of those kids that’s worked for us was amazing, and none of this is their fault.”

The State Theater and Bijou by the Bay in Traverse City also had to furlough their employees.

Creative Director Meg Weichman says, “Operations right now are at the barest of minimums, we still have thousands of dollars in bills a month just keep electricity to our buildings, our equipment safe.”

But Weichman says they’re still working to keep their audience engaged:

“It’s definitely a challenging time and we’re trying to offer curbside popcorn deals that we’re launching later this week and we also have streaming films.”

Both Shults and Weichman have hopes for a comeback, because a theater is more than just a place to watch a movie.

Shults says, “It’s a community center as well as a theater, it’s just a community center that happens to show movies.”