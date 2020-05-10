2 Ludington Health Centers Forgive $214,000 in Medical Debt

Chloe Kiple,

Two Northern Michigan health clinics are forgiving thousands of dollars of medical debt.

The Wellston Medical Center and Primary Health Services of Ludington will forgive $214,000 for thousands of their patients. Owners Jordan and Emily Warnsholz say they want to ease the financial burden on families through this pandemic.

The duo is also hosting a food drive at their centers.

You can drop off non-perishable goods at their locations during business hours.

Wellston Medical Center:

14477 Caberfae Hwy, Wellston MI, 49689

Primary Health Services of Ludington:

 505 W Ludington Ave, Ludington, MI 49431

