2 Ludington Health Centers Forgive $214,000 in Medical Debt
Two Northern Michigan health clinics are forgiving thousands of dollars of medical debt.
The Wellston Medical Center and Primary Health Services of Ludington will forgive $214,000 for thousands of their patients. Owners Jordan and Emily Warnsholz say they want to ease the financial burden on families through this pandemic.
The duo is also hosting a food drive at their centers.
You can drop off non-perishable goods at their locations during business hours.
Wellston Medical Center:
14477 Caberfae Hwy, Wellston MI, 49689
Primary Health Services of Ludington:
505 W Ludington Ave, Ludington, MI 49431