2 Ludington Health Centers Forgive $214,000 in Medical Debt

Two Northern Michigan health clinics are forgiving thousands of dollars of medical debt.

The Wellston Medical Center and Primary Health Services of Ludington will forgive $214,000 for thousands of their patients. Owners Jordan and Emily Warnsholz say they want to ease the financial burden on families through this pandemic.

The duo is also hosting a food drive at their centers.

You can drop off non-perishable goods at their locations during business hours.

Wellston Medical Center:

14477 Caberfae Hwy, Wellston MI, 49689

Primary Health Services of Ludington:

505 W Ludington Ave, Ludington, MI 49431