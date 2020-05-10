TC Businesses Make Mother’s Day Special

Mother’s Day this year might be a little untraditional, but some Traverse City businesses are still trying to make the best of it.

Third Coast Bakery is even offering Mother’s Day Boxes and curbside pickup.

Third Coast Bakery specializes in making baked goods for people with allergies. But Sunday they wanted to do something different and honor the moms around town.

“We’re just thankful to be able to stay open and get some goodies out to some people that wouldn’t have been able to,” said lead barista Corey Lundy.

And the Grand Traverse Resort is keeping up its tradition of letting moms golf for free.

Mike Alpers, golf professional for the resort, says, “We do offer free golf for moms every Mother’s Day. So it isn’t just COVID-19 driven. It’s just a way to say thank you to the moms.”

They say they already have moms ready to spend the day on the greens.

“We had one mom that actually teed off in the driving range this morning and we just had four more mothers go out to play,” Alpers said. “They were ready to have a good time and their spirits were high and I think happy, like everyone else, to get outside.”

Alpers says they want to be able to give moms some type of normalcy on their day.

“We’re just happy they were able to be a part of us somehow and we’re able to make it into an enjoyable and somewhat normal day for them as well,” Alpers said.

Whether you’re spoiling your mom with baked goods or taking her out for a day on the greens, it’s obvious that’s Traverse City is trying to pull out all stops to support their moms during this uncertain time.