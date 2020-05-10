Experimental Anti-Viral Drug Being Shipped to Michigan

An experimental drug used to treat symptoms of the coronavirus is coming to Michigan.

The Department of Health and Human Services says 260 cases of Remdesivir are going to the nation’s hardest-hit states.

The medication has shown in clinical trials to shorten a patient’s stay in the hospital by about four days.

Michigan will get 40 cases, which each contain 40 vials.

Health professionals across the country have expressed frustration over the distribution of the drug. A doctor in Massachusetts said Remdesivir showed up at their pharmacy without any explanation of how it was allocated.

Its manufacture says they only have enough for 200,000 patients worldwide.