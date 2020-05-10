BREAKING: Vice President Self-Isolating After Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Vice President Mike Pence was self-isolating Sunday outside of the White House after a member of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

His press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday

She is also the lead spokesperson for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which Pence is in charge of.

The task force’s last meeting was on Thursday.

The vice president was tested on Sunday and the results came back negative.

Spokesman Devin O’Malley said Pence was following the advice of the White House Medical Unit and the vice president was not in quarantine.

An official first communicated Pence planned to work from home before the saying he would be at the White House on Monday.

There has not been an official statement on how the vice president plans to self-isolate while at professional and public engagements.

These measures come after one of President Trump’s valets tested positive.

The White House says the valet began showing symptoms Wednesday morning.

Valets are elite members of the military who assist the president and the first family with personal tasks.

Another member of the Coronavirus Task Force is in a self-described “modified quarantine.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he says he had a low-risk encounter with a staffer who tested positive.

Fauci is also the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

Bloomberberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs is reporting Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds, who visited the White House on Wednesday, is thinking about self-isolating.

Iowa Health Director Caitlin Pedati was also on the trip and is planning to self-isolate.

NEWS: Iowa’s Kim Reynolds may self isolate after her White House visit Wednesday. WH officials have been in contact with Iowa officials about situation. Iowa state medical director, Dr. Caitlin Pedati, who was also in coronavirus task force mtg Weds with VP staff, self isolating. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 10, 2020