AG Nessel to Issue Formal AG Opinion on State Commission’s Ability to Prohibit Firearms in State Capitol

Michigan’s attorney general is increasing her call on the State Capitol Commission’s ability to prohibit firearms in the state capitol.

This comes after armed protesters were seen in the Senate chambers at the latest protest in Lansing, followed by armed counter protesters.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says Monday she will issue an official AG opinion saying the State Capital Commission has the power to prohibit firearms in the capital.

Last week, she sent the commission a letter informing them of her legal opinion.

She says this creates a real concern.

“I know that there are credible threats out there, in regard to state officials and also law enforcement,” Nessel said. “To me this is a ticking time bomb, it’s not a matter of if there will be a serious incident at the capital, it’s when.”

The State Capital Commission will discuss the issue at its meeting Monday.