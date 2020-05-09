State Approves Contracts for Contact Tracing Projects

The state of Michigan says it has approved two contracts to rapidly expand contact tracing efforts.

Contact tracing is finding people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and interviewing their friends, family and anyone else they have interacted with about their health.

Volunteers call these people to help give them information on the steps they need to take to keep them and others safe.

Rock Connections LLC will help the state with volunteer management.

Deloitte will help provide technology integration for the project.

Officials say more than 3,500 volunteers have completed tracing training and are ready to help local health departments.

To sign up to volunteer, go to Michigan.gov/FightCovid19.