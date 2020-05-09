Gaylord’s Crave, Alpine Tavern Re-opening for Takeout

Some restaurants decided to close when the pandemic started, but as time has gone on others are deciding to slowly open back up.

On Friday, Alpine Tavern and Crave in Gaylord both opened back up for curbside takeout.

“There was so much uncertainty and so I closed out of the safety for all our employees,” said owner Gary Kosch. “But now that time has gone on and many other restaurants are opening, and when I felt like we could open safely and I was convinced there was a good economic market out there so we opened yesterday was the first day.”

Both restaurants are offering limited menus with some of their most popular dishes.

To get takeout from these restaurants, you can call Alpine Tavern at 989-732-5444 or visit their website.

To order from Crave, you can call 989-748-4848 or order online.

Alpine Tavern is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. -8 p.m.

Crave is open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.