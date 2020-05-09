DNR Urges ORV Riders to Watch for Trail Hazards

If you are looking to hit the trails this spring, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says you need to be careful.

The coronavirus pandemic has derailed some trail maintenance.

The DNR says sponsors usually handled clearing downed trees, trimming brush and grading the trail.

But so far, that has been suspended this season.

The DNR is urging ORV riders to slow down, take corners with caution, and stay on the designated path.

People also need an ORV license to go anywhere other than private property.

An ORV trail permit is also needed for state-designated ORV trails, routes or areas.

To purchase those, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses.

For more information on ORV trails closures, maps and safety go to Michigan.gov/ORVInfo.