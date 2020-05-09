DNR Offering Temporary Hunter Safety Certificates for Online Students

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering temporary hunter safety certificates for online students.

With the Stay-At-Home executive order, there has been more interest in outdoor activities, including hunting.

All first-time hunters born on/after Jan. 1, 1960 are required to take hunter safety courses.

With face to face classes postponed, people can now complete the entire program virtually.

When students finish the course, they can then print a temporary hunter safety certificate.

This will let them purchase a license through Dec. 31, 2020.

If you do get a temporary safety certificate, you need to attend a DNR Field Day session once classes resume

For more information on how to get your hunter safety certificate online, click here.

For what is currently in season, click here.