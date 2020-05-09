Chippewa County Assisted Living Facilities Celebrated in Parade

The Chippewa County community held a Yooper-style parade Saturday to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Dozens of cars circled around the block in Sault Ste. Marie to give mothers and grandmothers a special greeting.

The vehicles honked their horns to show appreciation to all their neighbors and to the workers at Hearthside Assisted Living and the Merlin Home.

Cars were decked out with signs and balloons to brighten up the moment.

“It’s really hard for our residents more so than other people realize about not being able to see their families,” said Wendy Pearce, Hearthside’s Director of Activities.

“This was the closest and safest way we thought we could do it and I’ll be honest, I am just blown away with this community. It just makes you so proud to be from Sault Ste. Marie. It is wonderful!”