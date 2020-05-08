United Way 211 Referral Service Helps During COVID-19 Crisis

The ongoing pandemic crisis has unemployment becoming all too common and there’s a growing need for financial assistance and even the service of food pantries. That’s where the 211 referral service through the United Way comes into play.

People are able to call the 24-hour hotline and speak with someone in their county about what services are available and where people can qualify when it comes to services that are available.

The United Way of Northwest Michigan is hoping people will take advantage of the 211 line, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

