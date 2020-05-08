Traverse City National Writers Series Wants You to Share Your COVID-19 Experiences

The National Writers Series in Traverse City has launched a competition for writers to share their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project is called “Life in the Time of the Virus“.

All writers are placed into categories based on age.

Story entries are limited to 1,000 words and you can submit more than one experience.

Cash prizes will only be awarded to those living in the five county area (Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Kalkaska) for the top three entries in each category.

Judging starts on June 30 and winners will be announced on August 22.

“By bringing everyone together on this website, I just thought it would be very validating and inspiring to read other people’s stories. See how other people are coping, reacting to this extended time of isolation,” said Ann Stanton, National Writers Series executive director.

All of the entries will be digitally archived at the Traverse City Area Public Library.

For more information on how to submit, click here.