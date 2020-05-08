Traverse City Hospitality Industry Anticipating Some Memorial Day Visitors Despite Stay at Home Order

The state’s Stay at Home order goes through at least May 28th, which means it will be on through the unofficial start to summer: Memorial Day weekend.

Hotels, restaurants and attractions are already feeling the sting from the pandemic and they’re bracing for a quieter than usual summer season.

But Traverse City Tourism is still expecting visitors, but probably less than usual summers.

CEO Trevor Tkach says even in spite of governor’s orders, many will probably head north for Memorial Day. The trick, then, will be making sure the area’s hospitality industries are ready to safely accommodate them.

“Our goal is to make this the safest destination in the in the Midwest,” said Tkach. “As a hospitality and tourism community, knowing that these customers are going to come..they’re going to try to find their own little piece of heaven, right, their happy place, and we’re going to be prepared to take them.”

May is usually a key month for the hospitality industry in Northern Michigan, with the start to wine season, large walks and runs, and other events. But this month is looking way slower than this time last year.

Ron Robinson is the director of operations for four hotels in Traverse City and says his rooms are at 20% occupancy, at most, right now.

“[In May] Cambria Suites looks at $300,000 out of the books in reservations. And now we’re looking at $60,000,” said Robinson. “Without these events, the demand disappears.”

Tkach and his team are marketing the area’s great outdoors while restaurants and attractions are limited right now.

“It’s a lot about finding your space, you know we’re not going to see a lot of events this year,” said Tkach.

Robinson and the local hotels are trying to make it clear that they’re doing everything they can to keep their guests safe.

“Well now someone’s going to be cleaning [high traffic] areas every two or three hours in high visibility areas and that is to reassure guests that yes we’re cleaning things and this is a safe place to come,” said Robinson.

Tkach is optimistic the summer can pick up a little bit and says fall is traditionally another strong month for the area.

“Optimistically if we could get back to maybe 40% of the type of business we’ve done in the past. It’s up, at least it gets us, you know, gets us moving.”