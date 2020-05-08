Traverse City Food Drive Accepts Donations For Father Fred Foundation

This weekend you can help a Northern Michigan nonprofit by donating to their food drive.

The Elks Lodge #323 in Traverse City is hosting a food drive this Saturday and Sunday.

They are asking for nonperishable food items like canned chicken, pasta, soups and more.

All food and monetary donations will go to the Father Fred Foundation.

“You know it’s not always a happy day if you have to come for food, but things are changing and just know that we are there for you,” says Elaine Keaton, advancement manager with Father Fred.

Cindy Bates says the lodge is excited to help.

“We’re excited about this and hope that people will celebrate Mothers’ Day maybe a little different this year, but celebrate Mothers’ Day thinking of others,” Bates says.

The food drive will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Traverse City on both Saturday and Sunday.