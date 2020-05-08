TCAPS Provides Over 100,000 Meals to Students During Coronavirus Pandemic

Traverse City Area Public Schools has provided its students 100,000 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

TCAPS started their meal distribution and delivery program on March 18.

Schools were forced to close for the rest of the school year two weeks later.

On Friday, TCAPS provided their 100,000 meal.

They say they take pride in being able to support families in their district during this unprecedented time.

“We can guarantee that were going to keep providing healthy food for their children. So we are really proud to be able to provide this service for our community and our kids,” said Executive Director of Communications, Christine Guitar.

TCAPS plans to continue their meal distribution and delivery program through June 30.