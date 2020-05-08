Sault Ste Marie Business Owners Have Mixed Reactions to Stay-at-Home Extension

With Thursday’s extension of the Stay at Home order, we wanted reaction from business owners in an area not hit very hard by the virus.

9&10 News talked to some business owners in Sault Ste Marie. There has been just two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chippewa county.

Das Gift Haus is open only for curbside pick-up right now. The owner says he is glad to be able to do some business, but would have liked to see a more regionalized approach.

“I was hoping more businesses would open up in the Upper Peninsula,” said Raymond Bell, Owner of Das Gift Haus. “Since that’s how it ended up, we’ll just adapt, I appreciate we can do curbside pick-up.”

On the other hand, another owner we talked to says he is in support of the statewide order.

His concern is those from hard hit areas may travel to an opened-up area and spread the virus.