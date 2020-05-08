Rose City Man Killed in Ogemaw County Crash

Police are looking into a crash that killed a Rose City man.

Around 2 a.m. Friday state police were called out to M-33 and Peters Road in Ogemaw County’s Cumming Township.

They say Timothy Guoan crossed the center line in his car and hit an SUV head-on.

Troopers say he died at the scene.

The other driver and their two passengers were taken to the hospital, and all expected to be O.K.

One of those passengers was a ten-week-old baby.

State police say the child was properly secured in a child car seat, most likely saving its life.