Rep. O’Malley Discusses Governor’s Plan for Reopening Michigan Economy

We now have a better idea of the governor’s plan to re-engage northern Michigan’s economy.

Thursday she extended the stay-at-home order until May 28.

She also released a more detailed look at her 6-phase MI Safe Start plan.

She says we are currently on phase three, which means we’re seeing a gradual decrease in growth when it comes to COVID-19 cases and deaths.

To get to phase four, she says we need to see a sharper decrease to return to small gatherings and additional reopenings.

Northern Michigan Representative Jack O’Malley says he’d like to see the timeline for the phases sped up, especially for northern Michigan.

You can watch our full interview with Rep. O’Malley in the video above.