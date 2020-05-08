New Cases Continue To Rise in At Least 28 States

New coronavirus cases continue to rise in 28 states, but that’s not stopping many of them from loosening their social restrictions.

California reported 2,600 new cases Thyrsday, its highest daily number yet. Still, Gov. Gavin Newsom detailed his phase two plan to restart his state’s economy. It allows flower shops and book stores to open again, along with curbside pick-ups at some retailers.

And Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is lifting the state’s stay-at-home order on Saturday after nearly six weeks.

“My goal is to get as many people back to work as quickly as possible without ever jeopardizing our public health and without ever having to go backwards to where we’ve just come from, which is shutting down our economy,” Raimondo says.

More than 40 states have already started the process of loosening their restrictions.