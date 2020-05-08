MTM On The Road: Barker Creek Nursery Gives Advice On Planting This Year

For those still stuck on what to get mom for Mother’s Day, Barker Tree Nursery and Landscaping in Williamsburg has some great options for you.

They have bare root fruit trees, perennials and much more all on sale through May 23.

Barker Creek is taking many precautions to ensure everyone’s safety when they visit the nursery.

Their staff are all in masks and their are hand sanitizing stations available as well.

In addition to Mother’s Day, Barker Creek says they’ve talked to many first time gardeners who are looking to learn more about planting.

While many are eager, it’s important to know when certain plants are safe to be outside, as temperatures outside may be too cold yet for some.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, gives us all the do’s and don’t’s for gardening and what you need to know before you get started.