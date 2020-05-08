Mother’s Day Gift Ideas from Relish in Traverse City

Relish in Traverse City is known for its boutique-style clothing and home décor. The inside of the store is closed to customers so the owner, Tracey Lark is taking orders online and over the phone. She then provides curbside pickup.

Lark also has new items in the store including hand sanitizers, face masks, candles, and even puzzles when it comes to Mother’s Day gift ideas. She’s also planning to extend her house on Saturday for any last-minute orders.

If you’d like more information about Relish and how they’re doing business with online orders and curbside pickup – click here.