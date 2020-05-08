Unemployment Rate Hits 14.7%, Highest Record Since Great Depression

The U.S. Department of Labor says 20 million Americans lost their jobs in the month of April.

That brings the current unemployment rate to 14.7%, the highest rate since the Great Depression.

The report comes one day after the U.S. Department of Labor released its latest weekly jobs report.

According to the department, nearly 3.2 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week.

That brings the number over the past seven weeks to about 33.5 million.