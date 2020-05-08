Mecosta County Businesses Struggle to Stay Financially Afloat

The coronavirus pandemic has closed the doors of hundreds of small businesses.

Now, some Mecosta County businesses are wondering how they’re going to cover the financial burden of opening back up.

Schuberg’s Bar and Grill in Big Rapids says that once the executive order was announced they laid off many employees.

Schuberg’s owner, Brand Rumsey, said, “We saw what was going on around the country so we immediately laid off a lot of the unnecessary crew we could.”

He says even though his business has received assistance from the paycheck protection program, they are unable to keep on all the staff they’d like.

“Kept our cooks to a minimum, kept our servers to a minimum and if you’ve got no money coming in you can’t give any money out,” said Rumsey.

They fear that money won’t last until they reopen.

Rumsey says,” I don’t know if we’re going to be able to be in full swing of things before that money runs out.”

Owner of Earth Wind & Fire Salon, Sue Osburn, says Governor Whitmer’s executive orders have made things difficult for businesses to plan for reopening.

“We don’t know if she has other plans in store for us,” said Osburn. “I’ve scheduled and rescheduled and rescheduled and now we’re just waiting to get a date.”

She says they are committed to keeping clients and employees safe, but are eager to go back to work.

“We’re going to do our best. We gotta keep everybody safe along with ourselves. We all miss it,” said Osburn.

Both Schuberg’s and Earth Wind & Fire Salon say they will open their doors back up after the Governor’s executive order is lifted on May 28th, 2020.