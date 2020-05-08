Manton Consolidated Schools Pass Out Meals, Lesson Packets to Students

Many schools are working to keep students fed and busy during the coronavirus crisis.

Friday Manton Consolidated Schools passed out meals and lesson packets to students in the area for the second time during this pandemic.

With school cut short for the year, faculty and staff volunteered hoping to see some of the students they had in class.

While distributing food and lesson packets, they also returned students belongings from their desks and lockers.

The lesson packets that students picked up Friday were the last ones for the school year.

“That’s about the only thing we can hope to do is help them out anyway we can, whether they need food or work to do to stay busy and keep learning. To know that we care, I think that is the most important thing,” said 5th grade teacher Barbara Waite.

Manton Consolidated Schools will continue to provide lunches to students through June.

Meals can be picked up on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.