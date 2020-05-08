Local Nonprofits Feeling Financial Woes After Cancelled Fundraising Events

Local nonprofits are feeling the financial heat due to canceled fundraising events. Some of these organizations are in need more than ever due to the extreme stress some are feeling.

The OASIS Family Resource Center is one of those agencies that host multiple events a year to help raise money for those who are experiencing abuse in the family.

Their programs range from counseling and support groups – to shelters for those who are victims of domestic violence. Many of these programs need funding, supplies, and personnel to make the transition for abused people much easier.

In a recent interview with OASIS, Michelle Dunaway shows us how we can ease the strain while helping local families in their time of need.

