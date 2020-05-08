Kingsley Senior Overcomes Serious Car Accident, Leaves Senior Year Without Closure

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many seniors from experiencing some of their final memories – like prom, sports and walking across the stage.

But for Kennedy Kibbey, a senior at Kingsley High School, the pandemic took the closure she needed.

Two years ago, Kibbey and her sister were driving home when their tires hit ice. Their car went airborne and Kibbey’s side of the car ended up wrapped around a tree.

“The last thing I remember is the feeling of the car door smashing my leg and thinking that I wasn’t going to be able to run again,” says Kibbey.

The sisters were rushed to the hospital.

The crash left Kibbey with a traumatic brain injury, devastating news for a high school athlete with big plans.

Kibbey’s mother Tiffany McQueer says, “I knew Kennedy has a personality that she’s going to come back, no matter what. Kennedy is very strong willed, Kennedy is a survivor, she will make anything she will make anything she wants in this world to happen.

250 doctor’s appointments later, Kibbey pushed herself to overcome the odds, with hopes of running track her senior year, going to prom and walking across the stage for her high school graduation.

Kibbey says, “It was really frustrating to try to go through the therapies and not feel lesser than I was before my accident.”

Now with the school suddenly dismissed, Kibbey says she lost the closure she worked so hard for.

“The one that needed it the most is Kennedy,” says McQueer. “Kennedy needed to have that closure, Kennedy needed her final track season, Kennedy needed her final Prom, she needed to get across that stage.”

Although Kibbey won’t be crossing the finish line the way she planned, she has her sights on a new goal, law school.

“I’m a firm believer of everything happens for a reason,” says Kibbey.