IndieGrow Flower Farm Offering Local Mother’s Day Blooms

Mother Nature has been working her magic just in time for Mother’s Day. Flowers are starting to bloom here in Northern Michigan, bringing some much-needed color into our lives! IndieGrow Flower Farm in Lake Ann grows local spring blooms that are sure to make mom smile this Mother’s Day.

Alissa Thomson, the owner of IndieGrow Flower Farm is gathering tons of beautiful blooms like daffodils and tulips that can be found at Rose and Fern Cafe, Red Gate Farm, and Folgarellis throughout Mother’s Day weekend.

Not only does Thomson grow flowers she offers an apothecary line and makes the products from scratch. “We stopped using commercial soaps and scrubs and things like that and just started making our own so that we could be more familiar with the ingredients that are in them and then we decided a couple years ago to start offering these products to the public.”

