Health Dept. of Northwest Michigan Seeks Homemade Mask Donations

If you’re an at home mask maker, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan needs your help,

they are looking for homemade mask donations.

They say there is a need for both child and adult sizes.

With masks being so hard to find, they want to have some on hand to give to those they serve who don’t have one.

“We know that one of the barriers to people wearing a cloth face covering is they may not have one, and they may not have access to one,” said Lisa Peacock, Health Officer with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. :As the health department, we are always watching out for community needs.”

They ask you call ahead to set up a time to drop masks off.

For more information you can call the health department at 1-800-386-5959.