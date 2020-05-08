Grand Traverse County Hires Firm to Assess Medical Care Providers at the Jail

Grand Traverse County is calling in the experts to evaluate the healthcare providers in the jail.

The jail uses a third party medical provider, Wellpath, to provide medical treatment to inmates. Wellpath has come under scrutiny in the past with some inmates and families accusing them of abuse and inadequate treatment. At least one Traverse City family is suing the provider for these reasons.

This week, the county board of commissioners agreed to pay for a firm to assess the health and mental services at the Grand Traverse County jail.

Sheriff Tom Bensley says the National Commission on Correctional Health Care Resources is the “gold standard” in expertise in this area, and they will be assessing documents, conducting conference calls and doing site visits to the facility.

The county will pay them $24,640 for an independent review and report of their conclusions. The company will also be looking at Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, who also treats local inmates.

Commissioner Bryce Hundley says the move will be a helpful investment for the community.

“It’s a fair amount of money $25,000, give or take, that we’re talking about, but that’s an investment to make sure that we do right by the people who are in the jail,” said Hundley. “It will save us potentially from lawsuits and so forth, but like I say, it’s the right thing to do.”

On a phone call, Sheriff Bensley told 9&10 that the assessment will help his team find ways to improve the system if needed and also address the community’s concerns and questions about the quality of care from Wellpath.

Sheriff Bensley is coordinating with the firm to find out when their assessment will start. It’s possible their work may be delayed because of the coronavirus crisis.