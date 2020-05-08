Georgia Father, Son Charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder

A father and son have been arrested and charged with murder in Georgia.

They’re accused of shooting and killing an unarmed black man who was out for a run.

The arrests come months after Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Brunswick.

Investigators say Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, confronted Arbery back in February while his family says he was out jogging.

McMichael is a former law enforcement officer who also worked for the local district attorney.

He told investigators he thought Arbery was a burglary suspect, and ordered him to stop. He claims Arbery then “violently attacked” his son before his son shot Arbery.

Gov. Brian Kemp says the Georgia Bureau of Investigations is opening its own probe into the shooting.

“Earlier this week, I watched a video depicting Mr. Arbery’s last moments alive. I can tell you, it is absolutely horrific, and Georgians deserve answers,” Kemp says. “I have confidence in Vic Reynolds and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. I know they will work around the clock to thoroughly and independently investigate Mr. Arbery’s death to find the truth.”

The Atlanta NAACP says plans are in place for a massive rally and protest in Brunswick Friday demanding justice for the Arbery family.