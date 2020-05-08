Executive Order Allows Golf Carts Back On Courses

The governor’s newest executive order now allows golfers to use golf carts.

The head professional at Crystal Mountain found out about the rule change Friday morning, but says they have been preparing for this.

A couple of their courses can be a challenge for some golfers to walk so they are excited to get the carts back in operation.

They are limiting carts to a single rider unless the golfers live in the same household.

The Crystal Mountain courses will wash and disinfect the carts after every use.

“We have a fleet of 151 carts. We’ve got it figured out where you can get about 100 players out in a period of 5 hours because we have spaced our tee times out and by that time you hope that the carts that went out first have started to come back in so you can take a little break and then start sending them back out for the afternoon rounds,” said Greg Babinec.

They have also eliminated a lot of the other touch points on the course like bunker rakes, score cards and pencils.